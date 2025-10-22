Ford recalls over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. over rearview camera issue

Ford Motor Co. has announced a recall of 1.45 million vehicles in the United States due to a rearview camera defect that could cause the image to appear distorted, intermittent, or completely blank when reversing, according to both the company and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects several models, including the Explorer, Escape, Mustang, and certain Lincoln, Flex, and Fiesta vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The automaker said its dealers will inspect and replace the rearview cameras free of charge. Ford also plans to offer a 15-year extended warranty for rearview cameras on vehicles not included in this recall.

This move adds to a series of recalls Ford has issued this year over various issues, including backup-camera failures, faulty fuel pumps, and seat-belt malfunctions. Earlier in October, the company recalled about 625,000 vehicles over similar camera and seatbelt problems.

News.Az