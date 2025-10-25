Chrysler recalls over 291,000 vehicles in U.S. over fan circuit risk

Chrysler is recalling 291,664 vehicles in the United States after the electrical circuit for the radiator fan was found to potentially overheat, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Saturday.

The recall affects several models produced by Chrysler, though specific model years and names were not immediately detailed by the agency, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Owners are advised to contact dealerships for inspections or repairs.

News.Az