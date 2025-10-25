Yandex metrika counter

Chrysler recalls over 291,000 vehicles in U.S. over fan circuit risk

  • World
  • Share
Chrysler recalls over 291,000 vehicles in U.S. over fan circuit risk
Photo: Reuters

Chrysler is recalling 291,664 vehicles in the United States after the electrical circuit for the radiator fan was found to potentially overheat, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Saturday.

The recall affects several models produced by Chrysler, though specific model years and names were not immediately detailed by the agency, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Owners are advised to contact dealerships for inspections or repairs.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      