Ford workers in Germany set to strike amid planned job cuts

Workers at the auto maker Ford's two plants in Cologne, Germany, will go on strike on Wednesday, their works council head said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

No further details were immediately available.

Ford plans to cut thousands of jobs in Europe, including in Germany, after struggling with issues such as weak demand for electric vehicles and strong competition from China.

It also suspended its annual guidance last week because of uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, saying the levies would cost the company about $1.5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.

News.Az