Foreign exchange transactions in Uzbekistan surge 24% in first half of 2025

Foreign exchange transactions between banks and individuals in Uzbekistan totaled 14.5 billion U.S. dollars in the first six months of 2025, reflecting a 24 percent year-on-year increase, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, banks purchased 9.1 billion dollars in foreign currency from the public during this period, marking a 27 percent rise compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, banks sold 5.4 billion dollars in foreign currency to individuals, up 18 percent year on year, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In 2024, the total foreign currency trade between banks and individuals in Uzbekistan amounted to 25.5 billion dollars, highlighting the strong growth trajectory of the country’s foreign exchange market.

