Foreign media reps excluded from ‘blacklist’ required to comply with Azerbaijani legislation: Foreign Ministry

The foreign media representatives excluded from the 'blacklist' will be required to comply with the legislation of Azerbaijan in their next trips, said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Hajizada made the remarks at a joint press briefing of the Foreign Ministry, the Media Development Agency and the Press Council, News.Az reports.

He noted that during international events held in Azerbaijan, journalists of Armenian origin are also present within foreign delegations.

"One of the necessary factors when visiting Azerbaijan is respect for its laws. Positive steps are expected to be taken in this direction in the coming years," the spokesman added.

Today, following the joint press briefing, a statement was adopted to exclude the names of some representatives of foreign media from the 'blacklist' who illegally visited the territory of Azerbaijan.

