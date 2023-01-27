Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, News.az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov resolutely condemned the terrorist attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, as a result of which an embassy employee was killed and two others injured.

FM Bayramov brought to the attention of the Iranian side that based on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Iran is responsible for protecting the embassy building from all types of attacks and ensuring the safety of its employees. The FM demanded from the Iranian side that the competent authorities of Iran bring to justice the perpetrator of the terrorist act as soon as possible, conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, as well as identify and punish those involved in organizing and committing the crime.

Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed his condolences to the family of the embassy employee, who was killed during the armed attack, the government and people of Azerbaijan. He noted that that the relevant authorities of Iran immediately responded to the incident, and the case is currently being investigated by the appropriate law enforcement authorities, and security of the Azerbaijani embassy and its employees has been raised to the highest level.

He said that a criminal case had been launched against the detainee for carrying weapons and killing a diplomat, adding that he would be severely punished. He noted that the activities of the Iranian diplomatic police, which is in charge of the area where the embassy is located, are currently being investigated.

The Iranian FM expressed hope that this incident will not worsen relations between the two countries even further.

News.Az