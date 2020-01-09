Foreign Ministry commented on information of European Parliament not to participate in parliamentary elections as observer

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva, has commented on the question that the European Parliament will not participate in the parliamentary elections as an observer.

"In connection with the February 9 early parliamentary elections, letters of invitation have been sent by the Parliament of our country to the parliamentary delegations and Parliamentary Assemblies of which we are a member, as well as to OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, OSCE, CIS, GUAM, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, BSEC, the Islamic Cooperation Council and other international and regional organizations by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," she said.

She noted that Azerbaijan sent requests to member organizations to observe the 9 February elections: "Concerning the information provided by the European Parliament, I would like to emphasize that it is completely wrong to assess it as the European Parliament's refusal to observe the elections. Firstly, the Azerbaijani side did not send such an invitation to the European Parliament to be refused by them. In general, I would like to point out that our country has no obligations to the European Parliament. Secondly, this is information provided in accordance with the European Parliament's procedural rules, that is to say, that members of the assembly will participate in elections in a non-partisan manner."

News.Az

