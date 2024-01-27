Foreign Ministry issues statement on first anniversary of terror attack against Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the first anniversary of the terror attack against the country's embassy in Iran, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “On 27 January 2024, one year has passed since the terror attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran

As a result of the terror attack, one embassy employee lost his life, while two others suffered numerous injuries. Following the incident, Embassy staff members and their families were evacuated due to the grave risk posed to their lives and safety.

Against the backdrop of the terror attack in the Embassy, Iranian side as the host State, failing to protect the Embassy building against any forms of intrusion and to guarantee the safety of its staff, did not fulfill its obligations under the “Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

Following the terror act, many countries and international organizations issued statements strongly condemning the terror act and stating that the attack on diplomatic missions in international relations is unacceptable.

In order to overcome the situation between Azerbaijan and Iran emerged in connection with the terror attack, to punish those involved in the preparation and execution of the aforementioned terror act in the harshest way, and provide full guarantee of the Embassy’s security, regular contacts between officials and relevant bodies of the two countries have been continued, expectations of Azerbaijan have been communicated over the past year. Iranian side have regularly updated Azerbaijan regarding the actions taken during the investigation, and following a protracted investigation, the first court hearing of the terrorist was set for 27 January 2024.

As we commemorate the first anniversary of the terror attack against the Embassy, we offer our sincere condolences to the relatives of our Martyr, once again strongly condemn this attack, and expect that Iran will immediately take result-oriented steps to prevent such kind of actions from happening in future.”

News.Az