Forest on fire in Lerik

The fire has broke out in the forest area in Lerik.

According to sources in the Emergency Ministry, the fire erupted in the mountainous area near Guneshli village (in the highland massive with a complex landscape).

To extinguish the fire, fire brigades, personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, employees of the forestry department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are involved.

Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire. Additional information will be provided.

News.Az

