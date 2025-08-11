Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, crypto gurus are backing LBRETT as the next 100x meme coin

Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, crypto gurus are backing LBRETT as the next 100x meme coin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu may have led the meme coin charge, but the hype is fading and serious investors are looking for what’s next. That’s where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) comes in. Now in presale and available for only $0.004, $LBRETT is rapidly becoming the most sought after memecoin this cycle.

Set to become Ethereum’s first Layer-2 memecoin, LBRETT has been called crypto’s next Dogecoin on steroids. Offering lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees and staking rewards of up to 1,200,000% APY, Alpha crypto circles say it’s not just another meme coin but a real contender for a 100x run.

Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu aren’t delivering like they used to

Dogecoin (DOGE) still has strong name recognition and solid daily volume, around $1.45 billion. But with a market cap of $30.12 billion and 150.4 billion DOGE already in circulation, the days of easy 100x returns are likely over. There's also no max supply, making inflation an ongoing concern.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a similar story. Despite a massive 589 trillion meme token supply and a $7.14 billion market cap, it’s struggling to break out like it once did. Volume has slowed to $177 million daily, and momentum just isn’t what it used to be.

Both coins had their moment, but as market caps grow and utility stalls, investors are starting to look elsewhere for real upside. That’s exactly where Layer Brett is starting to shine.

What makes $LBRETT different from the typical meme coin formula

Most memecoins live and die by hype, but $LBRETT is changing the game. Using the Ethereum blockchain to create its own Layer-2 solution, Layerbrett will operate an optimised and efficient memecoin ecosystem. Coupled with extremely lucrative staking rewards LayerBrett is quickly becoming a must buy token this cycle.

What this means for holders of LBRETT is faster transactions, super low gas fees and serious scalability. Unlike coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, $LBRETT offers utility including staking, NFT integration and unparalleled DeFi features. It’s meme-powered, yes, but it’s also tech-backed.

The presale gives early buyers early access to LayerBrett before it hits exchanges and being Ethereum’s first Layer-2 memecoin many are backing it to have a record breaking run whilst possibly dethroning Dogecoin & Shib in the process!

Ethereum Layer 2 speed + staking = LBRETT’s unfair advantage

What makes $LBRETT stand out? It’s fast, cheap and rewarding. Since it runs on Ethereum Layer 2, transactions are almost instant and cost just pennies, way smoother than older chains compared to that of Shiba Inu.

But here’s the kicker: early buyers can stake and earn up to 1,200,000% APY! That’s not something you see in most meme coin projects.

So while others are just hoping for hype, Layer Brett is actually giving people a reason to buy and hold. It’s fast, it pays and it’s built for real growth.

Crypto analysts are eyeing LBRETT for 100x gains in 2025

A lot of crypto folks are starting to talk about $LBRETT, and not just because it’s another meme coin. It’s still early, the community is growing fast, and the staking rewards are massive.

Some analysts think it could seriously pop in 2025, with 100x potential if momentum keeps building. Compared to older coins like DOGE and SHIB, Layer Brett just feels fresher.

Final thoughts: Is $LBRETT the smartest meme coin play right now?

DOGE and SHIB had their moment, but if you're hunting for real upside, $LBRETT is where the action is. It's still in crypto presale, has a tiny market cap compared to the big guys, and offers staking rewards up to 15,000% APY.

That combo of early access, fast tech, and meme power is rare, and it won’t stay under the radar for long.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

News.Az