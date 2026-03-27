Australia fines Binance $6.9m over compliance failings

Australia’s securities regulator said the cryptocurrency exchange misclassified more than 85% of its Australian client base, leading to regulatory breaches in its onboarding processes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The court ruling follows increased global scrutiny of Binance’s operations and compliance practices across multiple jurisdictions.

Regulators have tightened oversight of crypto platforms in recent years amid concerns over investor protection, risk disclosure, and anti-money laundering controls.

Binance has faced a series of legal and regulatory challenges worldwide as authorities seek stricter enforcement of financial rules in the rapidly evolving digital asset sector.