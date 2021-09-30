Former Armenian defense minister David Tonoyan arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) confirmed on Thursday that it has arrested former Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan in an ongoing criminal investigation into supplies of allegedly faulty ammunition to Armenia’s armed forces, according to Armenian media.

In a statement, the NSS said that Tonoyan and Davit Galstian, an arms dealer also arrested late on Wednesday, are accused of fraud and embezzlement that cost the state almost 2.3 billion drams ($4.7 million).

Later in the day, a court in Yerevan allowed the NSS to hold Tonoyan in detention pending investigation.

News.Az

