Former Armenian MP dies of gunshot wound

Former member of the Armenian parliament Karo Karapetyan died in hospital late on Saturday after sustaining gunshot wounds, news.am reports.

According to sources, the man was dead at the moment when he was brought to Erebuni hospital.

Karaetyan, member of Prosperous Armenia party, was known as “Yuvetsi Karo”.

An investigation is underway.

News.Az

