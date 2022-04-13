Former head of Azerbaijan’s central bank appointed to new post

Former head of Azerbaijan’s central bank appointed to new post

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former board member of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Elman Rustamov, has been appointed advisor to the country’s prime minister, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The relevant order was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Rustamov was relieved of his post as a board member of the CBA on April 12.

News.Az