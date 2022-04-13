Yandex metrika counter

Former head of Azerbaijan’s central bank appointed to new post

  • Economics
  • Share
Former head of Azerbaijan’s central bank appointed to new post

The former board member of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Elman Rustamov, has been appointed advisor to the country’s prime minister, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The relevant order was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Rustamov was relieved of his post as a board member of the CBA on April 12.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      