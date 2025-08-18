Former Hong Kong lawmaker says Australian asylum grant highlights rights violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Exiled former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui hailed Australia’s grant of asylum on Friday as a recognition of human rights infringements in Hong Kong, following the territory’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Hui, who left Hong Kong over four years ago and faced criminal charges linked to the protests, described the visa as acknowledgment that people like him were persecuted for defending democratic values, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“It is recognition by the Australian government that human rights infringements and erosion of democracy actually happened,” Hui told Reuters. “I am grateful to Australia for granting asylum.”

China’s foreign ministry dismissed Hui’s comments, calling him an “anti-China rioter wanted by Hong Kong police” and urged other countries not to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

Hui also highlighted concerns over the trial of pro-democracy businessman Jimmy Lai, who is facing national security charges in Hong Kong. “Jimmy Lai is very iconic of Hong Kong’s resistance… He deserves democracy’s help when he is in a deep plight,” Hui said.

The asylum comes amid reports that anonymous letters in South Australia offered rewards for information about Hui and his family. Australian authorities are investigating, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong raising the matter with her Chinese counterpart last month.

Since 2021, 123 Hong Kong citizens have sought asylum in Australia, alongside many who have taken skilled visas under programs allowing permanent stay.

News.Az