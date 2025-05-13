Former Uruguay president José 'Pepe' Mujica dies at 89

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Uruguay president Jose 'Pepe' Mujica has died at the age of 89 after losing his battle with cancer, the government in Montevideo confirmed Tuesday.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, guide and leader. We will miss you greatly, old friend," the country's serving head of state Yamandú Orsi said on X, News.Az reports ciitng foreign media.

Orsi, a long-time ally and considered Mujica’s political heir, added: “Thank you for everything you gave us, and for your deep love for your people.”

Mujica, an icon of the Latin American progressive left, had been in fragile health following a diagnosis of oesophageal cancer with liver metastasis in 2024.

In January, the left-wing leader announced that the disease had spread and that he would not undergo invasive treatment. “This time, I think the grim reaper is coming with a scythe,” he said with characteristic black humour.

He was in a "terminal" phase and receiving palliative care, his wife Lucía Topolansky said on Monday. The left-wing leader was being made as comfortable "as possible" in the final stage of his life, she told a local radio station.

Mujica, who became a global cult figure due in part to his austere lifestyle, lived on a small farm in the Rincón del Cerro district and rejected a move to the presidential residence. He donated most of his salary and continued driving an old Volkswagen Beetle throughout his presidency from 2010 to 2015.

