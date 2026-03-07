Former US trade chief leaves Trump Media board

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer has resigned from the board of Trump Media & Technology Group, according to a regulatory filing.

The resignation became effective Friday and was disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The document stated that Lighthizer’s departure was not related to any disagreement with the company’s management or board, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lighthizer served as the United States’ top trade official during the first presidential term of Donald Trump, where he played a key role in imposing tariffs on Chinese imports and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Trump Media, founded by Trump and known for its social media platform Truth Social, has faced challenges expanding its media business amid strong competition from larger social networks and uneven user growth.

The company has been exploring the possibility of spinning off Truth Social into a separate publicly traded company.

In December, Trump Media also agreed to merge with TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at more than $6 billion. The move signals a strategic shift toward developing fusion energy and utility-scale power plants, aimed at meeting rising electricity demand, including from AI data centers.

News.Az