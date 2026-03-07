US to deploy third aircraft carrier as Iran war escalates

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush will cross the Atlantic and head toward the eastern Mediterranean, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

The move follows the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier entering the Suez Canal and sailing into the Red Sea.

With this deployment, it would become the third U.S. aircraft carrier operating near Iran.

The USS George H.W. Bush could also take part in potential operations against Yemen’s Houthi forces if they join the ongoing hostilities.