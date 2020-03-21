Formula 1 launches Virtual Grand Prix Series to replace postponed races

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formula 1 has announced the launch of a new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, featuring a number of current F1 drivers, according to formula1.com.

The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars to be announced in due course. In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely, with a host broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena (or remotely if required) from 8:00 pm (GMT) on Sunday, March 22.

The series has been created to enable fans to continue watching Formula 1 races virtually, despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation that has affected this season’s opening race calendar.

The virtual races will run in place of every postponed Grand Prix, starting this weekend with the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 22. Every subsequent race weekend will see the postponed real-world Formula 1 race replaced with a Virtual Grand Prix*, with the initiative currently scheduled to run until May.

