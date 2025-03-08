Formula 1 welcomes Cadillac as newest team for 2026 season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cadillac was approved to join the Formula One World Championship in 2026 as the 11th team, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has announced.

"As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport," said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Cadillac is a brand of the American automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM) that designs and manufactures luxury vehicles.

The brand previously joined various motorsports including the NASCAR Grand National Series and FIA World Endurance Championship.

