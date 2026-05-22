Tuchel drops Palmer, Foden from England's 2026 World Cup squad

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England head coach Thomas Tuchel has left Cole Palmer and Phil Foden out of the country’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid was also omitted from the squad announced on Friday, while Saudi Arabia-based Ivan Toney, who plays for Al-Ahli, earned a surprise call-up.

Tuchel, who won the UEFA Champions League during his spell at Chelsea, was appointed to end England’s 60-year wait for a major international trophy.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich manager has made several bold decisions that are likely to face scrutiny if the Three Lions fail to achieve success at the tournament.

Both Foden and Palmer were key figures in England’s run to the final of UEFA Euro 2024.

However, Manchester City star Foden and Chelsea playmaker Palmer appear to have paid the price for disappointing club campaigns this season.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin were also left out despite being among the Premier League’s top-scoring English players this season.

Veteran Brentford midfielder and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was selected ahead of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Tuchel admitted it had been difficult informing players they would miss out on the trip to the United States.

“It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult and like even in the phone calls I felt the emotion,” he said.

“So I called all players that were with us in camp at least one time, I called them, I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done.”

The German coach added that he was eager for the tournament to begin.

“Now I’m feeling in between relieved and excited and ready to go because once you get the energy back and once you see the excitement of the players that you chose and then once the decisions are made it gives you a certain edge, it gives clarity,” he said.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire revealed on Thursday that he was shocked not to be selected.

“I was confident I could [have] played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had,” the 33-year-old wrote on social media.

“I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.”

Maguire’s Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw was also excluded from the squad.

Tuchel has nevertheless taken a gamble on defender John Stones despite his limited appearances for Manchester City during an injury-hit campaign.

Toney, who made an impact as a substitute at the Euros two years ago, has played just two minutes of international football since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia national football team in Dallas on June 17, before facing Ghana national football team on June 23 and Panama national football team four days later.

News.Az