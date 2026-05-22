Arbeloa confirms Real Madrid exit after season

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Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed on Friday that he will leave his role as head coach of Real Madrid at the end of a disappointing season in which the club failed to win a trophy, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“Yes,” Arbeloa told reporters when asked to confirm that he would not remain in charge next season, amid widespread reports linking veteran Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho with a return to the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid will host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final La Liga match of a turbulent campaign.

Club president Florentino Perez appointed Arbeloa in January to replace Xabi Alonso, but the Spaniard is now expected to make way for Mourinho.

Arbeloa also ruled out the possibility of joining Mourinho’s coaching staff if the former Real Madrid boss returns to the club.

“Mou has a fantastic technical team, he's got good people around him, if he comes to Madrid he will come with his team,” Arbeloa said.

“There’s no chance that I would be with him. Then, my future... from Monday I’ll think about that.”

The former defender, who played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2016 before later coaching at youth level within the club, said he hoped his departure would not be a permanent farewell.

“I hope it’s a see you later... I’ve always considered this my home, I’ve belonged to Madrid for 20 years in various roles,” Arbeloa said.

“It will be my last game this season as coach of Real Madrid, I don’t know if it will be the last game of my life as coach of Real Madrid.

“We never know. I’ll try and enjoy it and try to get the win.”

News.Az