Formula 2 teams begin sprint races in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sprint races of the Formula 1 teams have started as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 in Baku.

The session is featuring 11 teams.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 moved into its second day of action today, with a full slate of Formula 1 (F1) and Formula 2 (F2) activities set to captivate fans.The opening day of the event, which runs from September 13 through 15, featured the initial free practice sessions and qualifying rounds for both F1 and F2 teams.Today’s schedule includes the third free practice session for F1 teams, providing a crucial opportunity for drivers to fine-tune their setups before the weekend’s competitive sessions. Additionally, F2 teams will compete in their qualifying sessions and short sprint races, adding another layer of excitement to the day’s events.The weekend will culminate on September 15 with the main races, where the champions of both F1 and F2 will be determined.

News.Az