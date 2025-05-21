Fortnite rejoins US Apple app store after 5-year ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fortnite, the popular battle royale video game, has made a comeback on Apple’s App Store in the United States after being removed nearly five years ago.

The title was removed in August 2020 for violating Apple's policies by launching its own in-app payment system, News.Az reports, citing BBC.



This would have bypassed a 30% commission that the technology giant charges on all in-app purchases.

The move triggered a legal battle brought by Fortnite developer Epic Games, which called the fee unfair and accused Apple of running the app store as a monopoly.

In a post on X, Fortnite said it was now available on the US app store, as well as the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the European Union.

"It will show up on Search soon!" the post added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm has always said its rules protect users' security.

Wednesday's development is being seen as a victory for Epic Games, which has been locked in a years-long legal tussle with Apple.

"This is a clear win for Epic Games. Epic has effectively forced open a door that Apple and others worked very hard to keep shut," said Joost van Dreunen, a games business professor at NYU Stern.

"The industry has long tiptoed around platform gatekeeping, but this moment signals a shift in the balance. Creators and publishers will now have more leverage to challenge entrenched distribution models," he added.

Fortnite became unavailable last week on app stores around the world, after an update was apparently being blocked by Apple.

Last January, the game returned to the EU app store after a four year absence, spurred by a law designed to increase competition.

Google, which also removed Fortnite from its app store in 2020 over its payment rules, lifted its ban on downloads last year.

Fortnite is hugely popular with around 400 million registered players.

The shooting and building game technically has multiple game modes. But its online battle royale is by far its most popular feature, where up to 100 players compete to be the last one standing.

News.Az