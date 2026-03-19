Fortnite servers down for v40.00 update maintenance

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Epic Games’ Fortnite servers will go offline tonight for scheduled maintenance as the massive v40.00 update rolls out, bringing Chapter 7 Season 2 and a complete map refresh.

Downtime starts at 2 AM ET (11 PM PT) on March 19, 2026, and is expected to last about three hours, with servers returning between 5–7 AM ET (2–4 AM PT). Players across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile will experience the same offline period. Pre-downloads are available to ensure smooth gameplay once servers are restored, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chapter 7 Season 2: Showdown

The new season, “Showdown,” centers on the battle between The Foundation and The Ice King. Frigid Fortress becomes the season’s centerpiece, offering ice-themed quests and challenges.

New gameplay mechanics include Skyzips, allowing squads to create zipline wires from balloons, reshaping combat strategy. The loot pool has been fully refreshed, removing outdated weapons and introducing new mythic items tied to the season’s storyline.

The Showdown Battle Pass features The Foundation skin and Ice King cosmetics, along with Dark Voyager collaboration content and mythic weapon wraps across 100 tiers. Epic Games is offering free tiers during the first week, encouraging early engagement.

Epic Games maintains real-time updates via status.epicgames.com and the Fortnite Status X account. Downtime may extend beyond three hours if unexpected issues arise. European servers generally come online first, followed by North America, with mobile platforms launching slightly later due to app store synchronization.

Players are advised to check official channels before logging in and to pre-download the update where possible to avoid delays.

News.Az