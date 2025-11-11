Fortnite servers down: Users report connectivity problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the most popular online video games, Fortnite, is experiencing significant server issues today, leaving many players unable to log in or connect to the game.

The problems started early this morning, with a sharp spike in complaints appearing on Downdetector just before 9 am UK time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While Fortnite has occasionally faced server downtime in the past, these issues are causing frustration for fans of the iconic battle royale game.

The majority of players are reporting problems with server connectivity, though about 20% of users are also experiencing in-game issues. This disruption comes at a time when Fortnite has just made a popular update, with a new map inspired by The Simpsons that lets gamers explore a digital version of Springfield, complete with Homer's and Marge's house.

The outage is causing widespread inconvenience, but it's expected that Epic Games will address the issues swiftly, as past server outages have typically been resolved relatively quickly. Players are eagerly awaiting a fix, as they look forward to enjoying the revamped map and all the new content.

