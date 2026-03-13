Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is in talks with at least two Ukrainian companies to purchase interceptor drones that could help defend its oil fields from potential Iranian attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is seeking to secure the drones ahead of its own government and regional competitors, including Qatar, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Aramco is currently in discussions with Ukrainian firms SkyFall and Wild Hornets, which produce interceptor drones designed to collide with or detonate near hostile drones.

The talks with Aramco were first reported by the French publication Intelligence Online.

Separately, the Saudi government is also negotiating with Ukraine over the possible purchase of interceptor drones.

According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, Saudi officials are also discussing with the Ukrainian company Phantom Defense the potential acquisition of electronic warfare systems designed to disrupt or disable drone communications.

News.Az