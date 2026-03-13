Volkswagen bets on Xpeng partnership for China comeback

The ID. UNYX 08, a full-size electric SUV, is part of Volkswagen’s largest-ever push into new energy vehicles in China, a crucial market where the company is facing growing competition from domestic rivals such as BYD and Geely, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The model, which is expected to go on sale in the first half of the year, reflects Volkswagen’s revised strategy in the world’s biggest auto market, focusing on local development and faster production cycles.

Volkswagen has previously said its China-based vehicle architecture enables development times to be shortened by about 30%. According to the company, the ID. UNYX 08 moved from development to production in just 24 months.

“Our ‘in China, for China’ strategy is delivering results,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen Group board member responsible for China. “With the ID. UNYX 08, we are launching the Group’s largest electric vehicle offensive in China.”

Europe’s largest carmaker faces a challenging year as it contends with tariffs and intensifying competition in China, its largest single market. The company has been losing ground to local manufacturers that have been quicker to introduce software-focused and more affordable electric vehicles.

Last year, Volkswagen was overtaken by Geely Auto in China sales, falling to third place after BYD ended its decade-long dominance in 2024.

Volkswagen plans to introduce a total of 50 new energy vehicles in China by 2030, including more than 20 battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models scheduled for launch in 2026.

The ID. UNYX 08 stems from a technology partnership formed with Xpeng in 2023. Under the agreement, Xpeng provides Volkswagen with autonomous driving systems and Turing AI chips used in the new vehicle.

A second electric vehicle developed jointly with Xpeng is expected to be launched later this year.

Both models will be produced at Volkswagen’s Hefei plant near Shanghai, which has an annual capacity of 350,000 vehicles and also manufactures the Cupra Tavascan SUV for export to Europe.