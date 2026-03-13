Four dead after US KC-135 aircraft crashes in Iraq

According to CENTCOM, the aircraft went down on March 12 while carrying six crew members. Rescue operations were still ongoing.
The command said the crash was not the result of hostile or friendly fire, adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Four Confirmed Deceased in Loss of U.S. KC-135 Over Iraq— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026
TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.
The…