Four dead after US KC-135 aircraft crashes in Iraq

  • Middle East
Source: US Air Force

Four U.S. service members were killed after a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed, News.Az reports. 

According to CENTCOM, the aircraft went down on March 12 while carrying six crew members. Rescue operations were still ongoing.

The command said the crash was not the result of hostile or friendly fire, adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

