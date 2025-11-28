Forvia plans sale of car interiors unit to cut debt

+ ↺ − 16 px

+Forvia announced on Friday that it is looking to sell part of its car interiors business as part of a broader strategy to trim its portfolio and reduce debt. The unit, which produces instrument panels, door panels, and center console systems, generated 1.09 billion euros in sales in the third quarter of 2025, nearly 18% of the group’s revenue.

Analysts estimate the interiors unit could fetch around 3.5 billion euros, helping Forvia lower its net debt, which it aims to reduce to less than 1.5 times core earnings next year. The company has already completed a quarter of its 1-billion-euro divestment programme launched in October 2023, with previous sales ranging from 50 million to 200 million euros, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Since the 2022 merger of Faurecia and Hella, which created the world’s seventh-largest automotive supplier, Forvia has prioritized divestments, and other assets such as catalytic converters could also be sold. No timeline was provided for the newly announced sale processes.

News.Az