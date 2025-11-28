Ten killed in Israeli raid on Southern Syria village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian state media reported that ten people, including two children, were killed in an Israeli raid on the village of Beit Jinn in southern Syria on Friday. The Israeli military said five of its soldiers were wounded during clashes with militants from the Jaama Islamiya group and described the operation as part of routine security actions in the area.

The raid, which included shelling and ground forces entering the village in the early hours, led to violent confrontations with residents. Israeli forces arrested two individuals and said the operation targeted militants involved in military activities, including planting explosives and planning attacks on Israel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Israel has repeatedly conducted military operations in southern Syria, citing security concerns and the goal of maintaining a demilitarized zone near the border. The recent escalation comes amid Israel’s skepticism toward Syria’s new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has emphasized that Syria poses no threat to the region.

