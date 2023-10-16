Four Azerbaijani powerlifters become European champions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four Azerbaijani powerlifters have captured gold medals in the Arnold's Classic Europe Powerlifting Championships held in Barcelona, Spain, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s Vugar Namazov (140kg) seized a glory of the championships in the Master Category, after lifting 330 kilograms in the deadlift event.

Ilkin Namazov (125kg, in the category of young athletes) secured the titles both in bench press and deadlift events, after lifting 152.5kg and 230kg, respectively.

Ramil Ahmadov (100kg) secured the title in Open Category after lifting a total of 815kg ( squat -310, bench press - 205 and deadlift – 300).

Vusal Aghalarov also climbed on to the winner`s rostrum in the men`s 100 kg weight category, after lifting 850kg in Classic Open category.

News.Az