Four dead, over 21,000 affected as Sri Lanka faces heavy rains

Over 21,000 people in Sri Lanka have been affected by heavy rains, with four reported deaths and nearly 600 homes damaged, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Friday.

A total of 21,778 people from 5,361 families have been impacted by the severe weather, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The country’s Department of Meteorology warned that heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm is expected on Friday and Saturday across several provinces, with winds reaching up to 40 km/h in the seas off the western and southern coasts.

The Irrigation Department reported that 15 major tanks are overflowing due to the ongoing downpours. Sri Lanka has faced persistent heavy rains over the past several days, raising concerns about flooding and landslides.

Authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to exercise caution and monitor updates from local emergency services.

