Four ICRC vehicles move freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

Four vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have passed along Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road near Shusha, News.az.

Conditions have been created for the passage of the ICRC vehicles, which once again indicates that the movement of cars on the territory where the peaceful protest rally is being held is free and there are no obstacles to the movement of humanitarian vehicles.

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over a month.

