Four killed, 20 injured in shooting in Birmingham
Four people were killed, and more than 20 others were injured in a shooting in a nightlife district of Birmingham, Alabama, according to police and news reports.
The Birmingham Police Department reported that multiple individuals were shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area.
Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald stated that the shooting, which left up to 21 people wounded, occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue South, according to AL.COM.
Fitzgerald mentioned that there were "dozens of gunshot victims," with at least four individuals suffering from life-threatening injuries, as reported by AL.COM.
