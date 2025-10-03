Four killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Iran’s Firouzkouh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local officials confirmed on Friday that at least four people were killed and 30 others injured when a bus plunged into a ravine on the Damavand-Firouzkouh road near the Iranian capital.

According to Firouzkouh Governor Abolfazl Zamaninejad, the accident occurred before 8 a.m. in the Aminabad area when a bus carrying 34 passengers veered off the main road and overturned in a nearby valley, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The fatalities included three women and one man. Of the 30 injured, three received outpatient treatment, while 27 others were transferred to hospitals for further care. Four critically injured passengers were airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Tehran.

The remaining injured were taken to medical centers in Firouzkouh and Damavand.

Zamaninejad said their timely actions helped prevent higher casualties. He also noted that the likelihood of the death toll rising further is low.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by local authorities.

Road accidents are common in Iran, often attributed to poor road conditions, driver fatigue, or vehicle safety issues.

News.Az