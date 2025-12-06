Four killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash

The incident, which occurred at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, also left four others wounded, according to Abdul Karim Jahad, the governor of Spin Boldak district in southern Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local hospital officials in Chaman, Pakistan, reported that three people with minor injuries had been discharged after receiving treatment.

The two sides accused each other of initiating "unprovoked" attacks, despite a truce that was agreed upon after deadly clashes in October.

The violence marks a new flare-up in tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

"Unfortunately, tonight, the Pakistani side started attacking Afghanistan in Kandahar, Spin Boldak district, and the forces of the Islamic Emirate were forced to respond," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on social media platform X late on Friday.

Pakistan said it was Afghanistan that had fired first.

"A short while ago, the Afghan Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing" along the border, Mosharraf Zaidi, a spokesman for Pakistan's prime minister, said on X.

"An immediate, befitting and intense response has been given by our armed forces."