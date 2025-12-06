Pakistan, Afghanistan echange fire after talks fail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in heavy gunfire along their shared border late on Friday, according to officials from both countries.

The skirmish followed the collapse of recent peace talks, which ended without a significant breakthrough.

At this time, no casualties have been reported from either side.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani forces attacked positions in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on Friday night, prompting a response from Afghan units.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s prime minister said Afghan forces opened "unprovoked firing" along the border in Chaman.

Residents on the Afghan side said the exchange began around 10:30 p.m. and continued for about two hours. Afghan officials said light and heavy artillery was used and that mortar rounds struck civilian homes.

The border fire came two days after talks between the two countries ended without progress, although delegates from both sides agreed to continue their fragile ceasefire.

The meeting in Saudi Arabia followed earlier rounds in Qatar and Türkiye aimed at easing tensions following deadly border clashes in October.

Islamabad says Afghan-based militants, including factions of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), have carried out recent attacks in Pakistan.

Kabul denies responsibility and says it cannot be held accountable for security incidents inside Pakistan.

