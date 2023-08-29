Four people die in Mi-8 helicopter crash near Russia's Chelyabinsk

Four people died in the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in the Chelyabinsk Region, a spokesman for Russia’s aviation services said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"There were four people onboard the Mi-8, they died. The helicopter was making a training flight," the spokesman said.

The crash was followed by a fire.

According to earlier reports, a helicopter, preliminarily belonging to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) crashed in a forest near the settlement of Prudny. There were only crewmembers aboard. All of them died.

