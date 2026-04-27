Indonesia’s Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, names six officials

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto carried out a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, appointing six new officials in a move aimed at strengthening his administration, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The newly appointed officials include Jumhur Hidayat, who will serve as environment minister, and Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, who has been named deputy coordinating minister for food.

Prabowo also made additional appointments across key government positions, including the chief of presidential staff, the head of the government communications agency, a special presidential adviser for communications, and the head of the Indonesian quarantine agency.

News.Az