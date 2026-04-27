Shipping through Strait of Hormuz remains subdued

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Data show that shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz remains subdued.

At least seven ships—mainly dry bulk vessels—transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, according to shipping data, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

This level of activity is consistent with the muted traffic observed in recent days, as talks between Iran and the United States have stalled.

The vessels included ships departing from Iraqi ports as well as one dry bulk vessel originating from an Iranian port, according to ship tracking data from Kpler and separate satellite analysis provided by data analytics specialists SynMax.

Traffic through the strategically important waterway at the entrance to the Gulf is currently at a fraction of its usual levels. Before the Iran war began on February 28, the Strait of Hormuz saw an average of around 140 ship transits per day.

News.Az