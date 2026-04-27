Eight more fatalities reported from measles and related symptoms in Dhaka, Bangladesh

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Eight more people have died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours, according to a press release of Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) here today.

The DGHS has confirmed that one of them died from measles. The remaining seven people died with measles-like symptoms, News.Az reports, citing BSS News.

It said, in the last 24 hours, 1,421 new suspected measles patients have been identified across the country and 143 laboratory-confirmed cases have been found.

Since March 15 this year, 43 people have died of measles. During the same period, the number of suspected measles deaths is 216. From March 15 to April 26, 4,603 people have been infected with confirmed measles. During the same period, the number of suspected measles cases is 32,028.

A total of 21,434 people have been admitted to hospitals with suspected measles and 17,955 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, the highest number of 14,369 people suspected of measles has been identified in Dhaka Division. Of these, 3,116 people have been confirmed to have measles.

News.Az