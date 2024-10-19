Four years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Zangilan from occupation
Four years have passed since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Zangilan city from occupation, News.Az reports.
As a result of the counter-operation of the Azerbaijani Army that started on September 27, 2020, Zangilan city was liberated from the Armenian occupation on October 20, 2020.
Azerbaijani Army extended the scale of the battle operation starting from September 27 and entered the territory of the Zangilan region on the 24th day of the battles. Our army forced the enemy to retreat by squeezing and liberating several settlements of the Zangilan region on October 20.
President, Supreme Commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev stated in his address to the nation that the Azerbaijani Army started to liberate the settlements of the Zangilan region from the occupation.
President Ilham Aliyev stated in his address on October 20 that Dordchinar, Kurdlar, Yukari Abdurrahmanli, Garghabazar, Ashaghi Veysalli, Yukari Aybasanli villages of Fuzuli district, Safarsha, Hasangaydi, Fughanli, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Aghtapa, Yarahmadli villages of Jabrayil district, Aghjakand, Mulkudara, Dashbashi, Gunashli (previously Norashen), Vang villages (in that address, the head of state announced that the village of Vang was named Chinarli) of Khojavand district were liberated from the occupation.
Then, the head of state declared that the Azerbaijani Army also entered the territory of the Zangilan region and liberated settlements. President Ilham Aliyev declared that Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, and Mughanli villages of Zangilan district and the city of Zangilan were liberated from occupation.
Azerbaijani Army severely defeated the Armenian Army in the Zangilan region as well and destroyed a larger amount of enemy equipment and manpower.
With the liberation of the Zangilan region, the Azerbaijani Army reached the border with Armenia.
A medal has been established for the liberation of Zangilan in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, military servicemen who demonstrated personal courage and bravery in the combat operations for the liberation of Zangilan district have been awarded the 'For the Liberation of Zangilan' medal."
"By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev signed this year, October 20th has been established as Zangilan City Day.
Recall that on October 29, 1993, the Zangilan district was occupied by the Armed Forces of Armenia. During the occupation, Armenians demolished Zangilan city and the villages of the district, destroying religious, historical, and cultural monuments, as well as cemeteries.
The occupiers also committed ecological terrorism against the rich nature of Zangilan, ruthlessly exploiting the natural resources of the district. In the 'Basitchay' state nature reserve, rare Oriental Plane trees were cut down and set on fire.
The runoff waters from the abandoned Gajaran Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Gafan mining combine in Armenia, containing excessive amounts of heavy metals, phenols, and radioactive substances far exceeding permissible levels, flow through Zangilan, contaminating Okchuchay River before it joins the Araz River. As a result, significant damage has been inflicted upon the environment and the surrounding ecosystem, leading to the extinction of rare fish species in the river.
The heavy contamination of the Okchuchay River by Armenia is regarded as a major act of ecological terrorism.
