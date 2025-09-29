+ ↺ − 16 px

Sunday's parliamentary elections, which were won by the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), were considered pivotal for the ex-Soviet republic in its ongoing effort to advance EU integration, a push that began after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"Yesterday's vote is a strong mandate for the process of Moldova's accession to the EU," President Maia Sandu of PAS told reporters on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We have shown the world that we are brave and worthy, that we did not allow ourselves to be intimidated," she said at a press conference.

The win is seen as a relief to both the current government and the European Union, both of which are keen to keep Moldova out of Russia’s sphere of influence.

