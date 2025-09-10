France arrests nearly 200 amid 'Block Everything' protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 200 people were arrested across France on Wednesday amid the “Block Everything” protests.

"There have been nearly 200 arrests," said the outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Some 132 of the arrests were reportedly made across Paris while around 50 unblocking actions were taking place.

"The mobilization is not a citizen mobilization. It has been hijacked, confiscated, and captured by the far-left and ultra-left movements," Retailleau told reporters.

Around 3,000 people are reportedly present in various protests across the country, with at least 80 protests and 16 blockages.

Major cities such as Rennes, Nantes, Grenoble, Lyon, Lille, Caen and Toulouse see most of the demonstrations.

In Marseille, several hundred protesters and in Lyon, up to 300 demonstrators gathered, knocking over trash cans and blocking traffic during the early hours of the movement.

In Paris, near Gard du Nord railway station, tensions increased as protesters directly confronted the police.

The mobilization has also reached high schools, with several in Paris blocked.

More than 100,000 people are expected to participate in France's "Block Everything" movement on Wednesday.

The grassroots protest that started on social media urged citizens to "Block Everything" on Sept. 10 with the aim of bringing the country to a halt in opposition to outgoing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s national budget plan.

Gaining momentum with the support of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, the movement originated with a small online group "Les Essentiels," saying: "On September 10, we stop everything, not to escape, to say no."

Meanwhile, French trade union organizations also called for a day of mobilization across the country on Sept. 18 to protest Bayrou's budget proposals.

France is facing mounting political tensions as Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France’s soaring public debt, now at 113% of its GDP.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country’s new prime minister on Tuesday. He has been tasked with holding consultations with political parties before forming his government.

France has one of the EU's largest budget deficits at 5.8%.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December, after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.

News.Az