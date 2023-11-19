France becomes complicit in Armenia's crimes against humanity by supporting it: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having issued a hasty statement on the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dated November 17, 2023, tried to create the impression that it allegedly corresponds to the position of France, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“French diplomacy is well aware that the decision of the International Court of Justice only lists the steps that Azerbaijan is already taking. Azerbaijan ensures the rights of all people living on its territory, regardless of their ethnic and religious affiliation. Azerbaijan has clearly declared its policy regarding the rights of return of Armenians who migrated from the Karabakh region,” the Community said.

“In addition, the community noted that France's intervention in this issue is inappropriate, unjustified and provocative. It would be better if France addressed its claims to itself and to the Armenian government, which even theoretically does not agree to the return of the exiled Azerbaijanis. By unconditionally supporting Armenia, France becomes complicit in its crimes against humanity, including violations of the right of Azerbaijanis to return. The Western Azerbaijan Community will continue to expose France's attempts to promote its nefarious neocolonial goals in the region, abusing such a supreme value as human rights,” added the Community.

