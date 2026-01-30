France compelled to free tanker linked to Russia’s shadow fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Emmanuel Macron stated that France is compelled to release a recently detained tanker from Russia's shadow fleet due to the requirements of national legislation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists.

He had a telephone conversation with the French leader the day before and thanked him for detaining the sanctioned tanker Grinch, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Macron said during the conversation that he plans to change the country’s legislation so that detained Russian tankers remain under arrest in France in the future.

Zelensky called on European states to follow France’s example and stop and arrest tankers belonging to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

“Tankers carrying Russian oil must be stopped and kept, not stopped for a while and then released. In other words, there is a movement towards such decisions, and it will definitely become more difficult for the Russians,” Zelensky said.

On January 22, France detained the tanker Grinch in the Alboran Sea between Spain and North Africa with the assistance of its allies.

News.Az