France plans EU push to end Iran-Israel conflict, says presidency

France, in coordination with its European partners, is preparing to propose a negotiated solution to end the conflict between Iran and Israel, President Emmanuel Macron's office announced on Wednesday, June 18.

At a national security council meeting, Macron ordered Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to draw up in the coming days "an initiative with close European partners that would propose a demanding negotiated settlement to put an end to the conflict," the presidency said in a statement, without giving details on the nature of the plan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


