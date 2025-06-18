France plans EU push to end Iran-Israel conflict, says presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

France, in coordination with its European partners, is preparing to propose a negotiated solution to end the conflict between Iran and Israel, President Emmanuel Macron's office announced on Wednesday, June 18.

At a national security council meeting, Macron ordered Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to draw up in the coming days "an initiative with close European partners that would propose a demanding negotiated settlement to put an end to the conflict," the presidency said in a statement, without giving details on the nature of the plan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Barrot has been in regular touch with his German and British counterparts since Israel launched massive air strikes against Iran on Friday. All three countries were involved in talks that led to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief from sanctions. The United States withdrew from that accord during President Donald Trump's first term. Macron also urged Israel to end strikes on targets in Iran not linked to nuclear activities or ballistic missiles. He voiced "concern over the current escalation, with Israeli strikes increasingly hitting targets not linked to Iran's nuclear or ballistic program, and a mounting number of civilian victims in Iran and Israel," his office said. He said it was "necessary to urgently end these military operations, which pose significant threats to regional security," it added. The French president also urged the Foreign Ministry to take measures to help French citizens leave Israel or Iran if they wished to do so, the Elysée added, without providing further details.

News.Az