France raises alarm over Iran’s proposed uranium enrichment site

Copyright: Jonathan SARAGO / MEAE

France expressed concern on Thursday over Iran’s announcement to build a new uranium enrichment facility, following a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors criticizing Tehran, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“France takes note with concern of Iran’s announcement to build a new enrichment site,” a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.


