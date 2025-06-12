France raises alarm over Iran’s proposed uranium enrichment site
- 1026129
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/france-raises-alarm-over-irans-proposed-uranium-enrichment-site Copied
Copyright: Jonathan SARAGO / MEAE
France expressed concern on Thursday over Iran’s announcement to build a new uranium enrichment facility, following a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors criticizing Tehran, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
“France takes note with concern of Iran’s announcement to build a new enrichment site,” a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.
“France takes note with concern of Iran’s announcement to build a new enrichment site,” a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.