France reiterates firm opposition to attacks on infrastructure in Iran

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Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday reiterated France's opposition to any attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Iran amid US threats, warning against stepping into a "vicious cycle."

"We continue to oppose strikes against civilian and energy infrastructure, it is first, because they are prohibited under the rules of war and international law," Barrot said, News.Az reports, citing AA.

He warned that such attacks could open a "new phase of retaliatory escalation," dragging the region and the global economy into a worrying "vicious cycle."

"For our own interests, we are already seeing a surge in fuel prices. If energy infrastructure in Iran were to be targeted, we could expect retaliation from the Iranian regime, further worsening an already concerning situation," Barrot noted.

He reiterated the position of both France and Europe, saying they are avoiding to be drawn into a war they did not choose while also working to limit their consequences and supporting mediation efforts led by countries in the region.

"From the very first day, we did not approve of the Israeli-American interventions, which did not have sufficiently clearly defined objectives and which departed from international law," Barrot added.

News.Az